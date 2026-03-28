Home Game Day: Wisconsin Windigo vs. Anchorage Wolverines

Published on March 28, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines and Windigo face off tonight in a one-game stint at Sullivan Arena, presented by ConocoPhillips.

The Windigo are coming off a tight 3-2 win over the Kenai River Brown Bears last night, a result that pushed them ahead of both the Wolverines and Ice Dogs in the standings.

With second through fourth place in the Midwest Division separated by just two points, every game carries weight as the postseason approaches. A win tonight would move the Wolverines past the Ice Dogs and into a tie with the Windigo for second place.

Doors open at 6:00 PM, with puck drop set for 7:30 PM. Secure your seats now at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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