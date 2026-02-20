Kenai Arrives to Close February Home Stand

Published on February 20, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness complete their February home schedule this weekend with two games against the Kenai River Brown Bears. The Wilderness host the Brown Bears Friday and Saturday nights with games beginning at 7:15 p.m. at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.

These contests will also conclude the season series between the Midwest Division rivals. Kenai River and Minnesota previously met six times with the Wilderness winning five. The Brown Bears gained a 3-2 overtime victory in the last series in which they played on Jan. 30 in Soldotna, AK. Minnesota prevailed in the rematch of that set on Jan. 31, 6-2.

The two squads met twice in Cloquet on Jan. 2-3, where the Wilderness won both games by scores of 5-1 and 6-3.

The Brown Bears arrive on the heels of a split series last weekend (Feb. 13-14) in Janesville. Kenai River got past the Jets on Friday, 5-3, before dropping Saturday's contest, 3-2.

Minnesota also split its most recent series but had the opposite results. Last weekend against the Anchorage Wolverines, Anchorage took game 1, 3-1, while the Wilderness triumphed in game 2, 6-2.

Wilderness Birthdays: Feb. 18 - Logan Nagle (21), Feb. 19 - Robinson Djian (20)

Media: Watch all games on NAHLTV.com.

Tale of the Tape

Team GF GA PP PK

Kenai River 127 172 11 for 118 (9.3%) 36 for 153 (76.5%)

Wilderness 197 110 34 for 157 (21.7%) 30 for 162 (81.5%)

Midwest Division standings

Place Team Games Played Points This week's opponent (all games Fri./Sat. unless otherwise noted)

1 Wilderness 44 68 2 vs. Kenai River

2 Fairbanks 45 57 1 @ Chippewa (Fri.), 1 @ Wisconsin (Sat.)

3 Springfield 45 53 Idle

4 Wisconsin 43 51 1 vs. Anchorage (Fri.), 1 vs. Fairbanks (Sat.)

5 Anchorage 43 45 1 @ Janesville (Thurs.), 1 @ Wisconsin (Fri.), 1 @ Chippewa (Sat.)

6 Janesville 44 43 1 vs. Anchorage (Thurs.)

7 Kenai River 42 31 2 @ Wilderness

8 Chippewa 42 17 1 vs. Fairbanks (Fri.), 1 vs. Anchorage (Sat.)







