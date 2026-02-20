Kenai Arrives to Close February Home Stand
Published on February 20, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Minnesota Wilderness News Release
The Minnesota Wilderness complete their February home schedule this weekend with two games against the Kenai River Brown Bears. The Wilderness host the Brown Bears Friday and Saturday nights with games beginning at 7:15 p.m. at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.
These contests will also conclude the season series between the Midwest Division rivals. Kenai River and Minnesota previously met six times with the Wilderness winning five. The Brown Bears gained a 3-2 overtime victory in the last series in which they played on Jan. 30 in Soldotna, AK. Minnesota prevailed in the rematch of that set on Jan. 31, 6-2.
The two squads met twice in Cloquet on Jan. 2-3, where the Wilderness won both games by scores of 5-1 and 6-3.
The Brown Bears arrive on the heels of a split series last weekend (Feb. 13-14) in Janesville. Kenai River got past the Jets on Friday, 5-3, before dropping Saturday's contest, 3-2.
Minnesota also split its most recent series but had the opposite results. Last weekend against the Anchorage Wolverines, Anchorage took game 1, 3-1, while the Wilderness triumphed in game 2, 6-2.
Wilderness Birthdays: Feb. 18 - Logan Nagle (21), Feb. 19 - Robinson Djian (20)
Media: Watch all games on NAHLTV.com.
Tale of the Tape
Team GF GA PP PK
Kenai River 127 172 11 for 118 (9.3%) 36 for 153 (76.5%)
Wilderness 197 110 34 for 157 (21.7%) 30 for 162 (81.5%)
Midwest Division standings
Place Team Games Played Points This week's opponent (all games Fri./Sat. unless otherwise noted)
1 Wilderness 44 68 2 vs. Kenai River
2 Fairbanks 45 57 1 @ Chippewa (Fri.), 1 @ Wisconsin (Sat.)
3 Springfield 45 53 Idle
4 Wisconsin 43 51 1 vs. Anchorage (Fri.), 1 vs. Fairbanks (Sat.)
5 Anchorage 43 45 1 @ Janesville (Thurs.), 1 @ Wisconsin (Fri.), 1 @ Chippewa (Sat.)
6 Janesville 44 43 1 vs. Anchorage (Thurs.)
7 Kenai River 42 31 2 @ Wilderness
8 Chippewa 42 17 1 vs. Fairbanks (Fri.), 1 vs. Anchorage (Sat.)
North American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026
- IceRays Outlast Warriors in Seven-Round Shootout Thriller - Corpus Christi IceRays
- Bugs Drop George's Pond Homecoming, 2-0, to Odessa - Shreveport Mudbugs
- Evert Nets Lone Goal During Loss in Wisconsin - Anchorage Wolverines
- Ice Wolves Top Wranglers, 2-1 - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Tomahawks' Missed Opportunities Lead to Four Unanswered Goals for Generals, Fall 4-1 in Regulation - Johnstown Tomahawks
- Kenai Arrives to Close February Home Stand - Minnesota Wilderness
- Gerlich and Gudin Aid NAHL Selects Teams to Wins over Team USA-U17s - Minnesota Wilderness
- Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Wisconsin Windigo - Anchorage Wolverines
- Corpus Christi Looks for Continued Success in Oklahoma - Corpus Christi IceRays
- Wolverines Clear for Takeoff, Hand Jets 2-1 Loss - Anchorage Wolverines
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota Wilderness Stories
- Kenai Arrives to Close February Home Stand
- Gerlich and Gudin Aid NAHL Selects Teams to Wins over Team USA-U17s
- Homer Sparks Surge to Set New Scoring Record and Split Series with Anchorage
- Home Stand Continues with Pair vs. Anchorage
- Wilderness Sweep Windigo to Continue New Year Dominance