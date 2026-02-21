Evert Nets Lone Goal During Loss in Wisconsin

BROOKFIELD, WI -- Despite a hard push and a steady effort through the opening frame, the Anchorage Wolverines fell 5-1 to the Wisconsin Windigo on Saturday night in Brookfield.

After a scoreless first period that hinted at a tightly contested battle, the momentum shifted in the middle frame. The Windigo capitalized on their opportunities, posting three goals in the second period to seize control of the game. Assistant captain Sam Evert once again led by example, netting the lone goal for Anchorage and continuing to prove why he wears the 'A' on his chest.

Wisconsin outshot Anchorage 44-26 on the night, applying consistent pressure as the game wore on. The Wolverines pressed for a response in the final 20 minutes, but despite generating chances, they were unable to push past the Windigo netminder again. The home side added two more goals in the third to secure the victory.

The Wolverines will look to regroup quickly as they close out their three-game weekend tomorrow against the Chippewa Steel, with valuable points still up for grabs.







