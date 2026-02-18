IceRays Well Represented at 2026 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament

Published on February 18, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The North American Hockey League (NAHL) 2026 Top Prospects Tournament concluded last night at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, with the Corpus Christi IceRays well represented on one of the league's biggest stages.

Five IceRays players earned selections to the event: forwards Andrej Paricka, Easton Swift, and Justin Thibault, along with defensemen Nick Evans and Islom Dzhabberganov. The group was split between Team South and Selects Red, competing alongside, and against top players from all 34 NAHL teams over a two-game showcase.

The annual Top Prospects Tournament provides NCAA and NHL scouts with a prime opportunity to evaluate the league's top uncommitted players, as well as potential NHL Draft selections. Hosted at USA Hockey Arena - home of the United States National Team Development Program - the event serves as a critical platform for exposure as college programs finalize recruiting classes ahead of the upcoming season.

Corpus Christi had three representatives on Team South: Paricka, Swift, and Dzhabberganov, which finished the tournament unbeaten. Meanwhile, Evans and Thibault suited up for Selects Red, which split its two games. The squad capped off the tournament with an exciting 4-3 shootout victory in the finale.

Easton Swift made the most of his opportunity after stepping in for teammate Johnny Maruna, who was unable to participate due to injury. The West Hartford, Connecticut native delivered an impressive performance, recording three points in two games for Team South.

Swift opened his tournament with a goal in a 3-1 win over the Midwest Division. He followed that effort with a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory against the Central Division to close out the event, receiving Player of the Game for his performance.

The strong representation at the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament reflects the IceRays continued development success and presence on the national stage. As the regular season progresses, the experience gained in Plymouth will serve as valuable momentum for the IceRays and their standout performers.

NEXT SERIES

The road trip continues for the IceRays this weekend as they make their first visit to the Blazers Ice Centre for a series with the Oklahoma Warriors. The IceRays and Warriors open the series on Friday, February 20 and wrap up the weekend on Saturday, February 21. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT both nights. Fans can watch the game live on NAHLTV or tune in for free on the Retro Radio CC app.

NEXT HOME SERIES

Corpus Christi returns to the Hilliard Center the first week of March when they host the Oklahoma Warriors on the 6 th and 7 th. AutoNation Chevy South and the IceRays are partnering for t he Shoot the Puck - Win a Truck giveaway, where two lucky fans will have the chance to win a 2026 Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 on March 6 at the Hillard Center. Saturday is STEM Night presented by Gulf Coast Growth Ventures. For more information visit goicerays.com.

GRAB YOUR TICKETS NOW

Tickets start at just $5! Student and Active Military Tickets are available at the Hilliard Center Box Office with valid ID.

Grab yours now at www.goicerays.com, on Ticketmaster, or at the Hilliard Center box office.







North American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2026

IceRays Well Represented at 2026 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament - Corpus Christi IceRays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.