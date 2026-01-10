IceRays Take Down Mudbugs in Opener, 4-1

Published on January 9, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (16-15-3) scored four unanswered goals to defeat the Shreveport Mudbugs (15-13-6) by a final score of 4-1 on Friday night at the Hilliard Center. The IceRays extended their winning streak to three games overall and four straight against the Mudbugs.

"We stuck with our game even when things weren't going our way early," said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "Our compete level was high, Miceli made some big saves when we needed them, and once we got the lead in the third, our guys did a great job closing it out."

An early penalty on Corpus Christi put the Shreveport power play to work in the opening minute, coming off a 4-for-8 performance in their previous outing. The Mudbugs tested IceRays goaltender Xander Miceli with a couple of shots but failed to convert. The first period was mostly uninterrupted, creating a chaotic stretch of play that ended with a Jonathan Berndt goal to give Shreveport a 1-0 lead. The IceRays responded with a strong push, equalizing a few minutes later on Charles Norris's first career goal with a floater from the blue line to tie the game at 1-1.

The IceRays dominated the opening five minutes of the second period in search of the go-ahead goal but were denied multiple times by Mudbugs netminder Ethan Phillips. Phillips faced a game-high 16 shots in the frame, bringing his save total to 22 through two periods. The best chance of the period for either team came on a shorthanded breakaway by Mudbugs captain Jonah Jasser, whose shot rang off the post. The period ended in a stalemate, with Corpus Christi unable to convert on two power-play opportunities, sending the game to intermission tied 1-1.

Shreveport began the third period on the front foot, testing Miceli, who continued to improve as the game wore on. Despite the pressure, Corpus Christi held firm through the first 10 minutes of play. The deadlock was finally broken when IceRays defenseman Sam Troutwine fired a wrist shot that bounced off the crossbar and in, giving Corpus Christi its first lead of the night at 2-1. The game remained far from over, however, as the IceRays handed Shreveport a golden opportunity to respond with two consecutive penalties.

The Mudbugs threw everything they had at Miceli over the final five minutes, but the IceRays goaltender shut the door on the man advantage. Following a successful penalty kill, Corpus Christi added insurance on the power play, as Isom Dzhabberganov scored his sixth goal of the season to make it 3-1. Nick Sinani capped off a three-point night with an empty-net goal, sealing the IceRays' 4-1 victory.

NEXT GAME

The IceRays and Mudbugs wrap up the weekend series tomorrow night at the Hilliard Center on Faith and Family night! Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. You can also tune in live on NAHLtv or listen on Retro Radio CC!







North American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.