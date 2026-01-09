Hat Tricks Fall to Tomahawks in 6-5 Overtime Thriller

Published on January 9, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Matt Shpungin recorded a hat trick and the Danbury Hat Tricks showed plenty of offensive firepower, but a late comeback by the Johnstown Tomahawks spoiled the night as Danbury fell 6-5 in overtime on Friday, splitting the two-game weekend series.

The Hat Tricks stormed out of the gate, racing to a 3-0 first-period lead. Shpungin opened the scoring on the power play at the 9:26 mark, burying his first of the night to put Danbury ahead early. Austin Michaud doubled the lead with 7:50 remaining in the frame, netting his fifth goal of the season, and just 38 seconds later Shpungin struck again to make it 3-0.

Momentum swung in the middle stanza as Johnstown answered with three goals of its own. Sean Leetch got the Tomahawks on the board 1:28 into the second period and added his second with 5:16 remaining to trim the deficit to one. Kalib Capecci tied the game at three with just 17 seconds left in the period, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

Danbury regained the lead early in the third when Lukas Zimovcak scored at 4:48, his third of the season. But Johnstown responded again, tying the game at four on Charlie Zetterkvist's goal at 11:52 before Nick Jarmain put the visitors ahead 5-4 just 45 seconds later.

Shpungin wasn't finished. He completed his hat trick with 5:57 remaining in regulation, knotting the game at five and giving him a team-high 15 goals on the season.

After a scoreless stretch to open overtime, Jarmain struck again, scoring his second of the night with 32 seconds remaining in the extra session to seal the 6-5 win for Johnstown.

Patrick Ula chipped in with three assists for the Hat Tricks. Jon Dukaric made 24 saves on 30 shots in the loss, while Nikita Oleksiienko stopped 21 of 26 shots to earn the win for the Tomahawks.







