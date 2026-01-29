Four Hat Tricks Named to 2026 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) announced today the rosters for its 2026 Top Prospects Tournament, set to take place February 16-17, 2026 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.

Four members of the Danbury Hat Tricks have been selected to participate in the league's premier scouting showcase. Forwards Kai Elkie and Peter Freel were named to Team East, while defenseman Ludovik Gauvin and forward Matt Shpungin were selected to Selects Red.

Elkie continues to pace the Hat Tricks offensively, leading the team in total points with 37, including 12 goals and 25 assists, while also sitting atop the assist leaderboard with 27. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native is an age-out and has been a consistent offensive catalyst throughout the season.

Freel ranks fourth on the team with 18 total points (7 goals, 11 assists) and boasts a team-high plus-11 rating. The Dunfermline, Great Britain native is also an age-out and has provided steady two-way play for Danbury.

On the blue line, Gauvin has been a reliable offensive contributor. The 2006-born defenseman from Quebec City, Quebec sits seventh on the team with 16 points (4 goals, 12 assists) and leads all Danbury defensemen at a .52 points-per-game pace.

Shpungin has emerged as one of the league's most dangerous young scorers. The 2007-born forward from Wayne, New Jersey leads the Hat Tricks with 16 goals and ranks second on the team in total points with 28 (16 goals, 12 assists).

The NAHL expanded the Top Prospects Tournament this season to seven teams, continuing its commitment to increased exposure and opportunity for its athletes. Four of the rosters represent divisional teams from the Central, East, Midwest, and South divisions, while three at-large Selects teams feature younger prospects born between 2006 and 2009.

Divisional rosters were determined based on each team's winning percentage as of January 18, 2026. Head coaches from the top teams in each division selected their rosters from nominated college-ready players, with coaching staffs also assigned by divisional standings.

The Selects teams were assembled with input from NAHL coaches, NCAA coaches, and NHL Central Scouting, drawing talent from across all four divisions. Coaching assignments for the Selects teams were also based on winning percentage.

The 2026 tournament marks the return of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (USNTDP) for the first time since 2022. Over eight games across two days, NCAA Division I, NCAA Division III, and NHL scouts will be in attendance, making the event one of the most heavily scouted showcases of the season.

Each team will carry 20 players (12 forwards, 6 defensemen, 2 goaltenders), totaling 140 athletes. Games will be played in three 17-minute periods, with an additional intermission midway through the second period.

2026 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament Schedule

All times Eastern; subject to change

Monday, February 16

Selects Blue vs. Selects Red - 12:30 PM

South vs. Midwest - 2:45 PM

East vs. Central - 5:00 PM

USNTDP vs. Selects White - 7:15 PM

Tuesday, February 17

Central vs. South - 10:00 AM

Midwest vs. East - 12:15 PM

Selects White vs. Selects Red - 2:30 PM

USNTDP vs. Selects Blue - 4:45 PM

All games from the 2026 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament will be broadcast live and in HD exclusively on NAHLTV.







