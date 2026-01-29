Tomahawks Acquire NAHL Veteran Rosenoff in Exchange for Del-Signore

January 29, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

JOHNSTOWN - The Johnstown Tomahawks have announced the acquisition of forward Ethan Rosenoff from the Minnesota Mallards (Central) in exchange for defenseman Talan Del-Signore.

Del-Signore will head to Minnesota after skating in just 18 games with the Tomahawks where he recorded one assist, was a -3 and recorded 24 PIM. Johnstown adds a seasoned NAHL presence with the acquisition of Vancouver native Rosenoff, a compact but experienced left-shot forward entering his third full year at the junior level. The 20-year-old has spent the bulk of the current season competing in the NAHL's Central Division, appearing in 33 contests and contributing offensively while filling a reliable two-way role.

Rosenoff's junior path has taken him through multiple organizations, giving him a well-rounded background within the league. After earning leadership responsibilities during his previous stop, he continued to elevate his production in 2024-25, generating 21 points over 56 games. His introduction to the NAHL came the year prior, when he made an immediate impression with the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, producing at better than a half-point-per-game pace. Across 111 career league games, Rosenoff brings a steady, battle-tested presence as he joins the Tomahawks ahead of the late season playoff push. Ethan has also recently made his commitment to SUNY Canton to further his academic and athletic career at the NCAA level.







