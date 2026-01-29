New Jersey Travels to Johnstown for Another Sub-Zero Home Stand at 1st Summit Arena

Published on January 29, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown Tomahawks News Release







The Johnstown Tomahawks will be facing off against another East Division rival in the New Jersey Titans this weekend at 1st Summit Arena to wrap up January. Following this weekend, the Hawks will play three of the next four weeks on the road, so it will be interesting to see if they can take advantage of the home ice and gain some more ground in the East Division, potentially even pass the Titans.

A LOOK BACK AT LAST SEASON

Both teams have been apart of the NAHL for 10+ years now as New Jersey is currently in year 10, while the Tomahawks are in the midst of year 13. On numerous occasions over the last 10 seasons, one of these two teams was on the receiving end of a knockout blow from the other, ultimately ending the other's playoff run. It's truly one of the best rivalries league-wide and it's always a spirited matchup when the games take place, especially in Johnstown with usually upwards of 2,000+ in attendance.

Last year the Tomahawks and Titans faced off six times just like every division foe, in which the Tomahawks "technically" won the season series with three wins. The Titans also won three games, but one of them came in overtime, meaning the Tomahawks grabbed a point and gathered seven points in the standings to the Titans six. The Tomahawks and the Titans indeed met again in the playoffs and it was a dominant showing from the Tomahawks as they swept the Titans in the best of three series, winning both games on the road.

OCT 25TH - 4-3 W AT NEW JERSEY

OCT 26TH - 7-6 L AT NEW JERSEY

JAN 31ST - 5-2 W IN JOHNSTOWN

FEB 1ST - 3-1 W IN JOHNSTOWN

MAR 21ST - 5-3 L AT NEW JERSEY

MAR 22ND - 4-1 L AT NEW JERSEY

PLAYOFFS* APR 11TH - 6-3 W AT NEW JERSEY

PLAYOFFS* APR 12TH - 5-2 W AT NEW JERSEY

2025-2026 SEASON SERIES SO FAR

OCT 3RD - 2-1 OTL IN JOHNSTOWN

OCT 4TH - 4-1 W IN JOHNSTOWN

NOV 28TH - 2-0 L AT NEW JERSEY

NOV 29TH - 4-0 L AT NEW JERSEY

JAN 30TH - TBD

JAN 31ST - TBD

2025-2026 KEYS TO THE MATCHUP

Tomahawks come in still riding the inconsistency wave, winning just 5 of their last 14 games over the last two months.

After a hot start, the Titans have also began to slip a little bit going 4-6 over their last 10 games.

The Titans have had the Tomahawks number so far this season and are coming off back to back shutouts of Johnstown in November the last time they met.

The Tomahawks currently have the third-worst goal differential in the East with a -19 (108/127).

Despite sitting just one point ahead of the Hawks, Jersey has a near even goal differential at -1 and have two games in hand on Johnstown.

Johnstown is still led by their two point-per-game scorers in Nick Jarmain (22G, 17A) and Emerson Marshall (15G, 23A)..

The Titans have lost some key pieces, just as the Hawks did a month ago with the loss of Kalib Capecci.

Defenseman and leading scorer (39pts in 31gp), Blake Jones left for the BCHL about a month ago.

Starting goaltender and recent Boston University commit Andrei Nikolaev was called up to Des Moines in the USHL earlier in January.

Johnstown will welcome back three former Tomahawks who have joined the Titans roster in Tate Pecknold (off-season trade), Hudson Slenker (early season trade), and the recent addition of Joshua Bostedo who we sent to Chippewa earlier this season.

Over the last few weeks we've seen a few new additions to the Hawks' lineup and it will be important for these players to continue to make and impact and help push this team into the playoffs.

GOALIE MATCHUP

JTN

Ferris: 7-10-4-2 | 2.99GAA | .905 SV%

Oleksiienko: 7-3-0-0 | 2.95GAA | .919 SV%

NJT

Rounds: 6-3-0-1 | 2.70GAA | .905 SV%

Bely: 1-1-0-0 | 2.50GAA | .915 SV%

BY: DREW P. PFEIL







