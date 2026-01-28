Hat Tricks vs. Titans Close Three-Game Set in Danbury

Published on January 28, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks and New Jersey Titans wrap up their three-game series this afternoon with a 12:00 PM matinee puck drop at the Danbury Ice Arena. Fans can take advantage of $5 tickets and $2 hot dogs as the teams meet for the fourth time this season.

Titans vs. Hat Tricks - Head-to-Head

This marks the fourth meeting between the clubs and the third straight game in the series, with New Jersey winning two of the first three contests and outscoring Danbury 9-7.

Skogen Schrott has led the way for the Titans against the Hat Tricks with five points (3G, 2A), while Owen Leahy and Schrott each have three goals in the season series. New Jersey's power play is 3-for-14 (21%) against Danbury, and Titans goaltenders have combined for a 2.00 goals-against average and .926 save percentage, with no shutouts.

For Danbury, Ryan Lukko leads the team in the series with two assists, while seven different Hat Tricks skaters have found the back of the net. Danbury's power play has gone 2-for-15 (13%), and their netminders hold a 2.36 GAA and .923 save percentage against New Jersey, also without a shutout.

Titans Overview

New Jersey enters the afternoon in fifth place in the East Division with a 19-14-2-2 record (42 points), ranking 16th in the league. The Titans are coming off a home split against Danbury, falling 4-1 in the opener before rebounding with a 5-2 victory. They have won one of their last five games and four of their last ten.

Offensively, the Titans have scored 110 goals (25th in the league) and allowed 111 goals (10th fewest). Their power play has converted at 20.41% (21st), while their penalty kill sits at 76.56% (25th). New Jersey has scored 30 power-play goals (14th), has not recorded a short-handed goal, and has allowed eight short-handed goals (4th most).

Schrott leads the Titans with 39 points, pacing the team in goals (20) and penalty minutes (111). Nikolas Doumas owns a team-best +11, and Leahy leads the team with three game-winning goals.

Between the pipes, New Jersey goaltenders have combined for a 2.76 GAA, .905 save percentage, and three shutouts, all by Andrei Nikolaev, who leads the team in wins (12), goals-against average (2.53), and save percentage (.911).

Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury enters the matinee in eighth place in the East Division with a 16-17-2-3 record (37 points), ranking 25th in the league. The Hat Tricks are also coming off a road split with the Titans and have won three of their last five games and four of their last ten. Danbury has been strong at home, posting an 11-7-1-0 record at the Danbury Ice Arena.

The Hat Tricks have scored 122 goals (19th) while allowing 129 goals (13th most). Their power play operates at 16.55% (27th), while their penalty kill ranks ninth in the league at 81.53%. Danbury has scored 23 power-play goals (28th), added six short-handed goals (12th), and allowed four short-handed goals (22nd).

Kai Elkie leads the team with 37 points (12G, 25A), while Matt Shpungin paces the Hat Tricks with 15 goals. Austin Michaud, Peter Freel, and Tanner Terranova share the team lead with two game-winning goals each. Freel leads Danbury at +10, and Gavin O'Hara has a team-high 104 penalty minutes.

Danbury's goaltenders have combined for a 3.18 GAA, .899 save percentage, and two shutouts. Jon Dukaric leads the team in wins (13), save percentage (.912), and goals-against average (2.88).







North American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2026

Hat Tricks vs. Titans Close Three-Game Set in Danbury - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.