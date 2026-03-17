Dziver Lands NCAA Commitment to Lindenwood

Published on March 16, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Minnesota Wilderness forward and co-captain Noah Dziver has shown he knows where to go on the ice to help his team. This weekend he determined where he is supposed to go to further his education and prolong his hockey career.

Dziver has announced he has given a verbal commitment to play NCAA Division 1 hockey at Lindenwood University, an independent program based in St. Charles, MO.

In his two seasons with the Wilderness, Dziver has clearly demonstrated his ability to score goals - with 23 this season and 43 in his career - and help set up goals, with 39 assists this season and 68 for his career. His 62 points in the 2025-26 campaign is a new team regular season record, and his 111 career points is second in franchise history - one point behind the record of 112.

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Dziver's play has been consistent all season. In the first half of the campaign, he set a new team mark with a 13-game point streak and followed that with a 10-game streak in the second half. On January 3, he factored in every Wilderness goal in a 6-3 win over Kenai River with one goal and five assists. His five assists and six points both set new franchise single-game marks.

In the league statistics, Dziver is in eighth place with 62 points, despite missing 10 games due to injury. His 1.55 points per game are fifth in the NAHL.

Wilderness head coach and president Zach Stepan says the organization is very happy for Dziver's NCAA commitment and that his contributions go beyond his statistics:

"Watching Noah break the single-season scoring record is special for our organization, but honestly, it's not surprising to anyone in our locker room. Noah earns everything he gets through the work he puts in every single day. What makes him truly special isn't just the goals or the points, it's the way he leads. As our captain, he's incredibly selfless and constantly finds ways to elevate the players around him both on and off the ice. He sets the standard for how we want our team to work, compete, and carry ourselves. As a coach, having someone like Noah Dziver leading your team is a dream."

Dziver says he is very thankful for the chance he is getting from Lindenwood.

"I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity that they are taking a chance on me and I'm going to do whatever I can to help their team and help their culture," said Dziver.

Academically, Dziver said he is planning on a business-related major.

"They have a really good business program, that was nice to hear, that is something that I have always had eyes for."

The Lindenwood Lions are expected to include Dziver on their roster beginning next Fall.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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