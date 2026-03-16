It's Kohlman Cup Week in Janesville

Published on March 16, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Janesville Jets News Release







For the first time ever, the Kohlman Cup is coming to Janesville.

Founded by Don Kohlman and Jets founder Bill McCoshen, the Kohlman Cup Tournament was created to give the top Wisconsin Pee Wee level players the opportunity to test themselves against the top Tier II players from each WAHA region.

Current Janesville Jets defenseman Kade Meyer knows the experience well. Meyer was a member of the Region 2 team that brought home the Kohlman Cup in 2021.

While winning the tournament was a memorable moment, Meyer said sharing it with players from his hometown and surrounding communities made it even more meaningful.

This year's tournament will take place March 21 & 22 at the Woodman's Sports & Convention Center, marking the first time the event has been hosted in Janesville.

"I think it's an amazing addition to hockey in Wisconsin," Meyer said. "I think they'll love it, and love playing the tournament here. It will get pretty rowdy in here."

For the players competing this weekend, Meyer also shared a bit of advice.

"Just have fun and play your game, and it will all work out," Meyer said. "Also just meet some new guys and build relationships with new people."

The Jets may still be in Alaska, but that doesn't have to stop you from watching some great hockey this weekend at the Woodman's Center.

To learn more about the tournament, visit https://www.kohlmancup.com/







North American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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