Justin Bloink Commits to NCAA DI Hockey: University of Alaska-Fairbanks

Published on January 20, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Janesville Jets, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), are pleased to announce that defenseman Justin Bloink has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey for the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

"I'm very excited to fulfill my dream of playing Division 1 hockey," Bloink said. "I'm grateful for the Jets organization for giving me a chance and helping me develop into a better player and person."

Bloink's commitment comes midway through the season. Through 34 games, the Michigan native has recorded four goals and 12 assists, ranking him among the team's top nine point leaders.

"Justin has been a top defenseman for us all season," Jets Head Coach Lennie Childs said. "He has an excellent skating ability that allows him to break out the puck and be elusive on the offensive blue line."

Bloink will head north to join a storied Alaska-Fairbanks hockey program founded in 1925, which is celebrating its 100th season of collegiate hockey this season.

"We are very happy for him and his family! Alaska-Fairbanks is a great school and has the same development mindset that we do here in Janesville," Coach Childs adds. "He will be a great fit on and off the ice."

With half the season remaining, Bloink made the following comment to his coaches and teammates.

"I wouldn't have been able to do this without help from coaches, Lennie and Ty," Bloink said. "I would also like to thank all the boys for being helpful and supportive."

