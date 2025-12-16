Janesville Jets Announce Most Successful Teddy Bear Toss in Franchise History

Published on December 16, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Janesville Jets News Release







(Janesville, Wisconsin) - The Janesville Jets, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), announced its most successful Teddy Bear Toss in franchise history this past Saturday, December 13th at the Mercyhealth Arena inside the Woodman's Sports & Convention Center. Supporting local families in need, the initiative donated more 2,500 plush toys to local non-profit organizations, Mercyhealth's House of Mercy Homeless Center, Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, and Everyone Cooperating to Help Others Inc. (ECHO).

The annual Teddy Bear Toss has been sponsored by the Jets and Mercyhealth for more than a decade. This year, Dollar General's Janesville Distribution Center joined the effort by donating 1,000 plush toys to support its neighbors in need and live its mission of Serving Others.

"Dollar General's Janesville Distribution Center is honored to support the Teddy Bear Toss this year to help bring joy to local children and families this holiday season, "shared Chad Klemencic, Senior Director of Operations at DG's Janesville Distribution Center. "We are proud to serve the greater Janesville community every day and hope these donations make a positive difference in our neighbors' lives."

About 1,000 toys will be donated to the House of Mercy and Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center for children utilizing the facility, along with adults with mental disabilities or coping with traumatic events.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity shown through this year's Teddy Bear Toss," said Jennifer Johns, Director of the Mercyhealth Foundation. "These donations bring comfort, joy, and a sense of hope to the children and families we serve at the House of Mercy. The support from the Janesville Jets, Dollar General, and our community reminds us of the power of coming together to care for our neighbors during the holiday season."

The remainder of the 2,500 toys will be donated to ECHO to be distributed to local families in need.

"Community service is a key part of our mission," said Jets President and co-owner Bill McCoshen. "We pride ourselves on our ability to partner with local businesses and charities to give back to the community while helping our players understand the value of community service. Our business and game night staff have done an incredible job this season taking our local partnerships to a higher level and providing one of the best fan experiences in the NAHL."

The Jets return to action at the Woodman's Sports & Convention Center this weekend against Alaska's Kenai River Brown Bears. Puck drop is at 7:05pm on both Friday and Saturday night.

For more information contact: Jerad Clark, VP Business Development (847) 791-7656







North American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.