Joe Pavelski Discusses Janesville Jets on WCLO's the Bare Necessities with John Barry

July 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Fresh off his major win at the American Century Championship, Jets Co-Owner Joe Pavelski joined WCLO's "The Bare Necessities with John Barry" to talk all things golf and hockey.

Pavelski and Barry talked about the American Century Championship, his time in the NHL at San Jose and Dallas, and the Jets' big move into the Woodman's Center.

"It's one of the biggest deals going on in Janesville right now and I think we're all so excited for the city," stated Pavelski. "To bring this new facility is just incredible."

Pavelski showed his appreciation to the team that has been built here in Janesville.

Starting with Bill McCoshen, Founder of the Jets, and the passion he has for this team. From bringing the team to Janesville, getting Pavelski on board, and leading the way with the Jets over the past 16 years.

Another major development earlier this year was the return of Lennie Childs. Working alongside Ty Proffitt, the coaching staff have put in a ton of work this summer to bring the best to Janesville.

"They've built a much bigger, stronger team," Pavelski stated. "This season, I think we're all excited about that. Trying to take this franchise to the next level."

He also credited the front office, highlighting the impact of Jerad Clark, who was brought in at the start of last season. Over the past year, Clark has really upgraded our business operations.

"We've got a nice little team put together right now," Pavelski stated. "I think we're set up for a great start to the Woodman's Center Era."







