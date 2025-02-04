Janesville Jets Announce Coaching Change

February 4, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Janesville Jets News Release







The Janesville Jets, proud members of the North American Hockey League, today announced a coaching change effective immediately. Former Jets forward and associate head coach Lennie Childs will be returning to the team as head coach and general manager. He replaces Brett Wall who took over the team in August.

"We are extremely excited to bring Lennie Childs back to Janesville. He was a fan favorite as a player and associate head coach. Lennie's energy and positivity are just what the Jets need right now, said Jets President Bill McCoshen. There is plenty of talent on this roster, but the team has not been able to consistently play up to their potential. Lennie knows how to get the best out of each player. Lennie left Janesville to gain valuable experience as a USHL assistant coach in Des Moines; assistant coach at Division 1 Union College where he coached former Jets John Prokop and Cal Mell; and finally head coach of the Omaha Lancers in the USHL. He's coming back to Janesville with something to prove - just like he always did as a player. Lennie has worked with some tremendous coaches including Parker Burgess, head coach of the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the USHL, and Josh Hauge, head coach at Union College." Both Burgess and Hauge got their start in juniors coaching in the NAHL.

"I am beyond excited to return to the place that helped develop me as a junior hockey player. Janesville has always been associated with a high level of professionalism and has set the league standard of player development with the goal of moving players to the next level. I am dedicated to carrying that program mission on and elevating it to new heights. I want to thank Bill McCoshen, Tim Barry and Joe Pavelski for their belief in my abilities to prepare these young men for success on and off the ice."

"The team simply hasn't met the standards we expect each season in Janesville for success on the ice and player advancement through Division 1 commitments. Our organization needs to do a better job of putting these players in a position to succeed. We want to keep the talent we have and add critical pieces in the offseason so we can compete for a Robertson Cup next season in the new Woodman's Center," said McCoshen.

Ty Proffitt will remain assistant Coach of the Jets.

