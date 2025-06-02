2025-26 Jets Game Packages Are Live

June 2, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Janesville Jets News Release







Looking for the perfect way to enjoy high energy hockey with family and friends? Our 6, 9, and 12 game ticket packages are now available and ready to purchase!

Pick your games, lock in your seats, and get ready for unforgettable night at the new Woodman's Center at Mercyhealth Arena. These flexible packs are budget-friendly and perfect for making memories with our incredible Janesville Jets fans.

Whether you're planning a few nights out or building your own mini season, there's a pack for every fan. The more you bundle, the more you save, so grab your games now before the best seats are gone!







North American Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2025

