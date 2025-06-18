Jets Schedule Release Also Brings Game Packages, Group Outings, & Single Game Ticket Sales for the 2025-26 Season

June 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Janesville Jets News Release







The wait is over! The official 2025-26 Janesville Jets season schedule is here! Get ready for an action-packed season at the brand-new Mercy Health Arena inside the Woodman's Center.

All ticket options are now on sale, so there's a perfect fit for every fan:

6, 9, & 12 Game Ticket Packages - A flexible and more affordable alternative to season tickets, these mini-packs let you choose the games that fit your schedule and your budget.

Single Game Tickets - Grab seats to any game, including Opening Night and popular theme nights.

Group Outings - Plan a night out with your company, team, or organization and enjoy discounted group rates and special perks.

Season Tickets - Go all-in for the full season and unlock exclusive benefits and VIP access all year long.

Check out the full schedule and secure your seats today, Jets hockey is back and better than ever!







North American Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2025

