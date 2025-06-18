2025-2026 Schedule Released

June 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves are thrilled to announce their schedule for the 2025-26 season in the North American Hockey League (NAHL)! The Ice Wolves will take the ice with new Head Coach, Kyle McKenzie, behind the bench. For the full schedule, click here.

The Ice Wolves open the season at 6:30pm MT Friday, September 12 with a three game home series at the Outpost Ice Arenas against the Amarillo Wranglers. In the 2024-25 season, the Ice Wolves went 4-0 against the Wranglers.

The Ice Wolves will compete in the NAHL's highly competitive South Division against seven other teams, all striving from day one to get to the final battle of the coveted Robertson Cup. South Division Opponents: Amarillo Wranglers, Corpus Christi IceRays, El Paso Rhinos, Lone Star Brahmas, Odessa Jackalopes, Oklahoma Warriors, and Shreveport Mudbugs.

All home games have a start time of 6:30 pm MT, Sunday's at 2:00 pm. A special early start time of 5:00pm MT on Saturday, October 4 has been scheduled coinciding with the celebration of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Season tickets go on sale Friday, June 20 starting at $770 for reserved chair seats and $420 for reserved bleacher seats. Once tickets are live, they can be purchased at tickets.nmicewolves.com. Partial season tickets and single game tickets will be available for purchase at a later date, prior to the start of the season.

Can't make it to a game or want to stay up to date with all the action on the road? You can stream all New Mexico Ice Wolves games live on NATV the exclusive streaming service of the NAHL. NATV allows fans to watch all games live and on demand, offering annual, monthly, or pay-as-you-go options.

A new season also means new opportunities for local families in Albuquerque to become a unique and crucial part of the Ice Wolves family by becoming a host family for a player. Hosting a player can be an exciting and rewarding experience that often leads to lifelong friendships between the player and hist host family. To learn more about becoming a host family and frequently asked questions please visit: https://www.nmicewolves.com/you-can-make-a-difference-become-a-new-mexico-ice-wolves-host-family/







