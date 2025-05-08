Ice Wolves Honor Jyoti the Wolf-Dog

May 8, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The Ice Wolves honor and remember Jyoti the wolf-dog from the Wanagi Wolf Fund and Rescue who recently passed away. Jyoti served as the Ice Wolves' honorary mascot over the years, helping spread the rescue's mission. In Sanskrit, Jyoti means "the bright flame" and she was nothing but that each time she came to games and helped cheer on the team and meet fans.

The mission of the rescue is to stop the breeding of wolves and wolf-dogs as pets and to protect others by spaying and neutering to let them live their lives out with respect. Jyoti served as the main ambassador for the rescue for many years and will be missed by the Ice Wolves community and many more.

Donations can be made in Jyoti's honor to the rescue. Donors will be entered into the rescue's annual raffle; tickets are $10 each. Donations can be made online via PayPal here or checks can be sent to Wanagi Wolf Fund & Rescue, PO BOX 984 Tijeras, NM 87059.

