Mark Wahlberg Signed Special Tunnel to Towers Foundation Themed NM Ice Wolves Jersey Now Available on DASH Auctions

Mark Wahlberg in the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Themed NM Ice Wolves Jersey

(Albuquerque, NM) Friday - The New Mexico Ice Wolves© today announced a very rare opportunity for fans and collectors with a special Mark Wahlberg signed Tunnel to Towers Foundation themed New Mexico Ice Wolves jerseys now available on DASH Auctions with all proceeds going to the foundation. At Wahlberg's request the signed jersey with his name on the back is #28 to honor his friend and former NHL star, Tie Domi.

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to "do good" by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001. Fans and collectors can bid on the Mark Wahlberg signed Tunnel to Towers Foundation NM Ice Wolves jersey at DASH Auctions HERE. See Wahlberg with the special jersey on his Instagram @markwahlberg. The DASH Auction for the special Wahlberg jersey will end on Sunday, June 29 at 6pm MT.

"The New Mexico Ice Wolves have shown extraordinary dedication to our mission of doing good for our nation's heroes," said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers Foundation. "When Mark Wahlberg, a longtime champion of our cause, steps up to support their efforts, it creates something truly special. This signed jersey represents more than memorabilia - it's a symbol of Americans coming together to honor those who sacrificed everything for our freedom. Every dollar raised through this auction will go directly toward providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and specially-adapted homes to our catastrophically injured veterans and first responders."

"Our commitment to Tunnel to Towers Foundation started with Coach Kevin Hartzell," said Stan E. Hubbard, Owner of the New Mexico Ice Wolves and Outpost Ice Arenas. "Kevin wanted to honor his late brother Michael 'Bones' Hartzell, who was a homeless veteran for more than 40 years in St. Paul, MN. Mark Wahlberg has tirelessly helped T2T and we're thrilled that he wanted to help create this incredible opportunity."

"DASH is proud to work with the New Mexico Ice Wolves and Tunnel to Towers Foundation and we're honored to contribute to this great cause," said Jonathan Hufnagel, Founder and CEO of DASH.

Mark Wahlberg in his signed Tunnel to Towers NM Ice Wolves jersey

The NM Ice Wolves wore the special Tunnel to Towers Foundation jerseys during home games at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque earlier this year in support of the foundation with all game worn jerseys auctioned as part of an effort that has already raised nearly $75,000 for the charity. Learn more about the team's ongoing efforts for T2T on DoGood.com with the full story told on YouTube.

To bid on the Mark Wahlberg jersey a Dash Auctions account must be created by registering here, then download the app, sign in and you're set to place a bid to help Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves please visit their NAHL Team Page or on social media on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to "do good," by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001. Visit t2t.org to learn more. Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

