Ice Wolves vs. Oklahoma Warriors Preview

Published on September 18, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves are set to face off against the Oklahoma Warriors at the Outpost Ice Arenas on September 19th and 20th, with both games starting at 6:30pm. Fresh off a successful opening weekend where they went 2-1 against the Amarillo Wranglers, the Ice Wolves are eager to continue their winning streak. In preseason matchups, the Ice Wolves have already proven their mettle against the Warriors, setting the stage for an exciting series.

Friday night promises to be a special occasion with College Night, offering students a free hot chocolate with a valid student ID. The evening will also feature special guests from the UNM Lobo Volleyball team, including head coach Joh Newman-Gonchar. On Saturday, fans will have the unique opportunity to skate with the players after the game, offering a chance to build new bonds between the team and its supporters.

These games are more than just a chance to see great hockey; they're an opportunity to be part of the Ice Wolves' mission to grow the sport in New Mexico. Don't miss out on the action and the chance to support a team dedicated to excellence and community. Get your tickets now at tickets.nmicewolves.com and be part of the Ice Wolves' journey.







