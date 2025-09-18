Wilderness Set for Wolverine Hunt

Published on September 18, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







After cruising to two victories in weekend #1 in the 2025-26 NAHL season, the Minnesota Wilderness look to double their season win total in weekend #2 vs. the Anchorage Wolverines.

The Wilderness took down the Springfield Jr. Blues on Sept. 12-13 in Cloquet by scores of 4-2 and 6-2. Anchorage was off last weekend, and therefore, opens its 25-26 schedule vs. the Wilderness.

Both contests Sept. 19-20 will be at Northwoods Credit Union, with puck drop set for 7:15 p.m.

Anchorage returns 8 players from its 2024-25 team which finished in third place in the Midwest Division with a 36-17-6 record. In the Robertson Cup playoffs, the Wolverines advanced to the Midwest Division finals where they fell to the Wisconsin Windigo in 5 games.

In Minnesota's season-series vs. Anchorage in 24-25, the Wilderness came out on top with a 4-2-1 record. In Cloquet, the Wilderness were victorious in 3 of their 4 contests, although the Wolverines won the last meeting on Feb. 15, 6-2.

Media: Both games will stream on NAHLtv.com.

Midwest Division standings:

Place Team Games Played Points This weekend's opponent(s)

1 Wilderness 2 4 2 games vs. Anchorage

2 Chippewa 2 2 1 game (Friday) vs. Fairbanks

2 Janesville 2 2 1 game (Saturday) vs. Fairbanks

2 Kenai River 2 2 2 games @ Wisconsin

2 Wisconsin 2 2 2 games vs. Kenai River

6 Anchorage 0 0 2 games @ Wilderness

6 Fairbanks 0 0 1 game at Chippewa; 1 at Janesville

6 Springfield 2 0 Idle

Tale of the Tape:

Team GF GA PP PK

Anchorage N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wilderness 10 4 3 for 8 (37.5%) 2 for 8 (75%)







