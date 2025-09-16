Blanck Named Season's First Midwest Star of the Week Winner

Published on September 15, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

One weekend of hockey for the 2025-26 season is in the books for the Minnesota Wilderness and the team has two wins and the season's first Bauer Hockey Midwest Division Star of the Week winner.

Forward Talan Blanck of Fond du Lac, WI, was named the division's first star of the week for his performance in the victories last Friday and Saturday over the Springfield Jr. Blues, where he recorded one goal and three assists.

Blanck is in his third season of junior hockey and has returned to the NAHL after splitting 2024-25 in the USHL and BCHL. More details on Blanck's performance can be found on the NAHL site.

Goaltender Valdemar Andersen was also recognized as the division's third star. Andersen faced 50 shots and made 46 saves while going 2-0 in the 4-2 win Friday and 6-2 triumph Saturday.

Minnesota will be home again this weekend. The Wilderness play host to the Anchorage Wolverines in a 2-game series Sept. 19-20.







