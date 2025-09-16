Rhinos Home Opener this Weekend

Published on September 15, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







The NAHL El Paso Rhinos will hold their home opening weekend of the 2025-26 season this weekend, September 19th and 20th.

The Rhinos will return to the ice Friday and Saturday at 7pm at the El Paso Rhinos Arena as they take on the Odessa Jackalopes for this first series of their 19th season. Doors open at 6pm and there will be specials on DeadBeach beer from 6-7pm.

The Rhinos begin their season with Head Coach Mike Rivera, a native El Pasoan and former Rhinos player, and Assistant Coach Austin Cline. Rivera states, "We are excited to be back in El Paso this week for the home opener to play in front of our fans and show them the product we've been working on for the past 5 months. There's nothing like playing in El Paso, and we're excited for our players to experience it." President, Corey Heon, states, "The wait is over--hockey is back! With a new generation of coaching combined with an old-school mentality, we're building a culture of discipline, structure, and relentless compete. We have a strong core of returning players, fresh young talent, and veteran junior experience. This team is ready to go and can't wait to play in front of our home crowd. It's going to be a great season of Rhino Hockey!"

Military members, veterans, and their immediate families receive free tickets at the Box Office thanks to Precision Nexus Network. Law Enforcement and First Responders receive free tickets at the Box Office courtesy of Hardy Hole Drilling. Group tickets are available by emailing seasontickets@elpasorhinos.com. Single tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com or at the Box Office one hour before game start.







