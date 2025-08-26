Annual Black vs Orange Game Round-Up

Rhinos are back on the ice for the preseason as we hold our annual Black & Orange game!

Players, prospects, & fans all gathered this past weekend for a friendly game here on home ice. Each year we divvy up our roster into two teams for a competition between teammates.

Team Orange snatched the lead with three goals from Boston Cornic, Brendan Murray, and Nolan Smith for a 3-0 lead by Team Orange. Mason Mccullough would put the final point on the match for a 4-0 win on Orange Side. We hope everyone enjoyed this preview of the season to come, and we look forward to seeing you there for the start of the season!

Our first home game will be on September 19th, tickets available now!







