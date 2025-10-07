Rhinos & Brahmas Split Series 4-3 in Game 2

Published on October 7, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Saturday: Lone Star Brahmas 4 @ El Paso Rhinos 0 - The El Paso Rhinos welcome the Lone Star Brahmas to the Sun City this weekend for the first of two games! First period is a battle for control as both teams get a feel for the other's pace. A few blows here and there but goaltenders hold on both end and we'd move in to the second period with a 0-0 stalemate. Brahmas bring it back in the second period though and once the 15 minute mark hit the game's pace was sent into overdrive. Three goals from the Brahmas' Jackson Vaites, Jackson Potulny, and Christian Venticinque all take three goals in under five minutes for a whopping 3-0 lead. After intermission and puck drop in the third period the Brahmas take one final goal as Vladmir Saibel signs off on a 4-0 Brahmas victory.







