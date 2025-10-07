Black Bears Flying High as They Return Home to Face Mountain Kings

Published on October 7, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Maryland Black Bears couldn't have asked for a better start to the season, entering Friday's contest in first place in the East Division with a 7-1-1 record and 15 points. Maryland leads the division in goals scored with 36 and has allowed the fewest goals at just 16. This past weekend, the Black Bears swept the Maine Nordiques on the road, extending their win streak to three games - their second three-game run of the season. They now return home to face the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, who sit eighth in the division with a 5-4-0 record and 10 points.

Maryland made a major statement in Maine, starting with a dominant 6-1 win in game one. Forward Harrison Smith scored twice in the first period, along with a goal from Josh Frenette, to give the Black Bears an early 3-0 lead. After Maine cut it to 3-1, Smith completed his hat trick in the second period to make it 4-1. Victor Mannebratt and Frenette each added power play goals, and goaltender Dom Gatto recorded 35 saves to seal the win. Game two was a much tighter contest. Smith opened the scoring again, but the Black Bears trailed 2-1 late in the third. Mannebratt tied the game with his second goal of the weekend in the final minute, and Cole Peters delivered the overtime winner to complete the sweep with a 3-2 victory. Ryan Denes made 32 saves in the win.

New Hampshire began the season strong, winning three of their first four games, but has gone 2-3 since traveling to the NAHL Showcase in Minnesota. Last weekend, the Mountain Kings split a series with the Danbury Hat Tricks. After falling 4-0 on Friday, they bounced back with a 4-3 overtime win on Saturday. Rogiero Cacciarello opened the scoring, with Corwith Simmer and Nicolas Vrtiel also finding the net before Tomislav Brennan buried the OT winner. Gavin Weeks made 29 saves in the win. New Hampshire has received scoring contributions from throughout the lineup, led by Thomas Quast, Alexander Duhon, and Benjamin Tauscher, who each have six points.

This weekend marks the first meeting of the season between Maryland and New Hampshire. Last year, the Black Bears won the season series 4-2-0, scoring 27 goals across the six games.

Players to Watch:

Cole Peters (D, MYD): Peters has been a fantastic addition to the Maryland blue line. Not only has he done a great job of using his skating abilities to transition the team from defense to offense, but he's also finding a way to drive the offense as well. Peters enters this weekend as the Black Bears' leading scorer for defensemen with three goals and six points. He has points in five of his last six games, including the game-winning goal in overtime this past weekend against Maine in last Saturday's 3-2 win.

Benjamin Tauscher (F, NWH): Tauscher is a familiar name for Maryland fans, as the veteran forward played a combined 49 games for the Black Bears during the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 seasons, recording one goal and 12 points for Maryland. He has found success on his new East Division team, as his four goals through nine games not only match his career high, which he set last year in 47 games played, but also leads New Hampshire in the category.

Maryland and New Hampshire are set to face off on Friday, October 10th, and Saturday, October 11th, at Piney Orchard Ice Arena, with puck drop on both nights set for 7:00 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NATV.







