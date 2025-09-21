Black Bears Light Lamp Six Times In Win Over Aviators

Published on September 20, 2025

Maryland Black Bears News Release







The Maryland Black Bears looked to complete the sweep against the Elmira Aviators on Saturday night after an impressive 3-0 win over Elmira the night before. With a strong four goal first period, the Black Bears were able to do just that, defeating the Aviators 6-2.

Elmira struck first on a goal from forward Max Campbell, who banked a shot off a Maryland defender past Black Bears' goaltender Dilans Birkans for a 1-0 Aviators lead. Maryland erupted for the next six goals of the game in response. One minute and six seconds after Elmira scored, Black Bears' forward Trey Hinton finished off a two-on-none chance, burying a pass from forward Harrison Smith to tie the game at 1-1. Less than a minute and a half after that, Maryland forward Jaden Sikura scored on a rebound in the crease on the power play, backhanding the puck past Aviators' goaltender Max Larsson for a 2-1 Black Bears lead. Later in the first period, Maryland defenseman Cole Peters finished off a two-on-one chance from the near side to increase the lead to 3-1. Sikura got his second goal of the game, once again on the power play, off a one-time slap shot for a 4-1 lead.

The Black Bears resumed scoring in the second period with a wrist shot goal from Lachlan Bommer from the near circle to make the score 5-1 with his first goal in Maryland. Black Bears' forward Sokratis Markarian followed that goal up with his first goal in Maryland as well. letting a wrist shot go from the high slot for a 6-1 second period lead. The goal led to Elmira pulling Larsson and having him replaced with last night's starting goaltender, Vladimir Pechenin. Campbell would record one last goal on a backhand shot from the slot to make the score 6-2, a score that would hold up to be the final. Birkans made 20 saves for his first win as a Black Bear.

The Maryland Black Bears will head to Blaine, Minnesota, next week for the NAHL Showcase. They will take on the Chippewa Steel on Thursday, September 25th, the Shreveport Mudbugs on Friday, September 26th, and the reigning Robertson Cup Champion Bismarck Bobcats on Saturday, September 27th. All games can be streamed on NATV.







