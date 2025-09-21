Bugs Drop Home Opening Series to Wranglers, 4-1
Published on September 20, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (1-3) got stymied by a good goalie and couldn't cash on multiple opportunities losing 4-1 to the Amarillo Wranglers in front of another packed house at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.
Amarillo jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the opening period w/ goals from Jacob Miller and Ty Izadi at 8:07 and 12:58 respectively. SHV responded w/ a PP tally at 18:36 as Jake Stock slapped home a rebound in front for his first of the year to make it a 2-1 contest. Johnny Berndt carried the puck coast to coast to pick up the helper. Bugs led in SOG, 14-8 after one.
After a scoreless second period, the Bugs would put up some great scoring chances, but couldn't cash in an equalizer as Trenton Peterson made 32 stops to help Amarillo stay out in front. Jake Boulanger and Daniel Rassega add in the EN goals at 19:14 and 19:48 to complete a 4-1 victory.
The Bugs will hit the road and begin their first of three games in the NAHL Showcase this Wednesday as they'll take on the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 12 p.m. (Noon) from the Schwan Super Rink in Blaine, MN.
