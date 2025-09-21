Brassil Sparkles as Tricks Earn 2-1 Win over Jr. Americans to Split Weekend Series

Published on September 20, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Netminder Luke Brassil, making his first NAHL start of the season, turned aside 29 of 30 shots-including several key saves in the third period-while Evan Dantas and Matt Dabrowski each scored to lift the Danbury Hat Tricks to a thrilling 2-1 victory over the visiting Rochester Jr. Americans on Saturday night. The win earned Danbury a split in the weekend series.

The Hat Tricks wasted no time, striking just 2:39 into the opening period. After a clearing attempt by Svante Strandberg skipped into the Rochester zone, Murray Kanerva tried to retrieve the puck but was stripped by Dantas. Dantas carried the puck along the near boards, cut across the crease, and slipped it through the legs of goaltender Jensen Carlstrom for his second goal of the season. Danbury outshot Rochester 12-4 in the first period.

The second frame was tighter, with chances at both ends (14-12 shots in favor of the Jr. Americans). Danbury doubled its lead with 6:36 left in the period when a Dantas clearing attempt found Dabrowski in stride at center ice. Dabrowski skated in alone on Carlstrom, cut across the crease, and slid the puck through the five-hole for his first of the year.

Rochester broke Brassil's shutout bid with 4:27 remaining in the second, as Ryan Shaw picked up a loose puck along the half wall and fired a sharp-angle shot that slipped through to make it 2-1.

The Jr. Americans pressed hard in the third, outshooting Danbury 12-7, but Brassil stood tall to preserve the win. Carlstrom finished with 29 saves on 31 shots in the loss.







