Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Minnesota Wilderness

Published on September 20, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

After a hard-fought shootout loss to the Wilderness last night, the Wolverines are set for Game Two this afternoon in Cloquet, MN.

Last night marked the Wolverines' season debut, while the Wilderness skated in their fifth contest. With one game under their belt, the Wolverines look to sharpen their play and secure two points in the series finale.

Catch all the action streaming live on NAHLtv.com, or join us at Dave & Buster's for the official Wolverines Watch Party.







