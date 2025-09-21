Wolverines Earn Weekend Split After Shootout Thriller
Published on September 20, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
Redemption was the mission after last night's loss, and the Wolverines delivered with a 3-2 shootout win over the Wilderness.
Minnesota struck first, opening the scoring within five minutes of puck drop. Six minutes later, Sam Evert evened the game for Anchorage with help from the team's newest addition, Bowen Burke, who made his presence felt just hours after being added to the roster.
Luc Bydal continued his impressive first weekend with the Wolverines, finding the net in back-to-back games. Tonight, he buried an unassisted rebound early in the third to give Anchorage a one-goal lead.
The Wilderness beat the buzzer to force overtime, but neither team could break through in the extra frame, sending the contest to a shootout for the second straight night.
This time, the Wolverines found the edge. Andrew Karkoc netted the lone shootout goal, while goaltender Andrew Saxe stood tall to secure Anchorage's first win of the season and a weekend series split.
Saxe, who joined the roster just Thursday, made an immediate impact; turning aside 31 of 33 shots in regulation and denying all three shootout attempts.
The Wolverines now set their sights on the NAHL Showcase next weekend, where they will take on the Lone Star Brahmas, Philadelphia Rebels, and Minot Minotauros.
