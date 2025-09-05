Wolverines Make Early Season Trade for Aiden Lawson

Published on September 4, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Anchorage Wolverines have traded assets to bring Aiden Lawson back to his home state for the upcoming season.

The Eagle River local played the 2024-2025 season with the Maryland Black Bears. Lawson tallied 13 points through 50 games.

The 2007 stand out defenseman was given an A- evaluation by Neutral Zone after the NAHL's 2024 Showcase.

"He attacks the game with the puck and doesn't wait for it to come to him, making an immediate impact and thriving with the puck on his stick," Neutral Zone said. "His mobility allows him to separate from opponents in tight, make breakout decisions, and join rushes at calculated times."

Lawson's last time playing in Alaska was during the 2021-2022 season when he played for Team Alaska 14U AAA when he put up seven goals and 20 assists.

Get the first look at the newest Alaskan player to join the Wolverines, along with 36 other players fighting for a roster spot this weekend at the two intersquad games.

Tomorrow, the puck will drop between team white and team navy at 7:00pm with doors opening at 6:00pm

The Wolverines will close out its intersquad weekend on Saturday with a 2:00pm puck drop; doors will open at 1:00pm.







