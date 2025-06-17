Michael Manzi Makes Division III Commitment to SUNY-Oswego

Michael Manzi has committed to SUNY-Oswego, a Division III program located in Oswego, New York.

He may have joined the Wolverines mid-season, but his performance was anything but mid.

Manzi stood between the pipes for the Anchorage Wolverines during 25 games, winning 14 and coming out with a save percentage of 0.920.

"We can't say enough great things about Manzi," Assistant Coach Sam Graham said. "He's an exceptional goaltender and an even better person."

A mid-season trade turned fan favorite, Manzi helped the Wolverines to their third playoff appearance in four years.

"His talent, work ethic and character set him apart," Graham said. "The sky's the limit for his future."

During the 2024-2025 season, SUNY-Oswego saw an overall record of 16-9-3 and a conference record of 9-4-1, and won the SUNYAC Championship game against Plattsburgh State.

The Lakers earned their first playoff berth since 2019 but fell in the first round of the NCAA tournament to seventh seed Trine University.







