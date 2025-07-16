Billet Families Needed

The Anchorage Wolverines are in search of billet families to host a Wolverines player during the 2025-2026 season.

What does a billet family do?

Billet families create a stable, caring, family environment for players from all over the U.S., Canada or overseas throughout the Wolverines' season. Families will provide a room, meals and treat the players as their own. Billet families develop relationships with players and their families that lasts a lifetime.

To say thanks and help give support, billet families receive a monthly stipend and two (2) Wolverines season tickets.

If you would like more information or are interested in joining our team by hosting a player, please email billet@anchoragewolverines.com.







