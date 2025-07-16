Billet Families Needed
July 16, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Anchorage Wolverines are in search of billet families to host a Wolverines player during the 2025-2026 season.
What does a billet family do?
Billet families create a stable, caring, family environment for players from all over the U.S., Canada or overseas throughout the Wolverines' season. Families will provide a room, meals and treat the players as their own. Billet families develop relationships with players and their families that lasts a lifetime.
To say thanks and help give support, billet families receive a monthly stipend and two (2) Wolverines season tickets.
If you would like more information or are interested in joining our team by hosting a player, please email billet@anchoragewolverines.com.
