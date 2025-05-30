Jackson Stimple Makes Division III Commitment to SUNY-Geneseo

May 30, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







Jackson Stimple, a key defensemen for the Wolverines, has committed to SUNY-Geneseo in Geneseo, New York.

Stimple will be joining Wolverines' teammate Danny Bagnole in Geneseo for the 2025-2026 season.

The 6'5" Ohio native played in 126 games between two seasons with Anchorage and assisted the team to back-to-back playoff runs.

"Jackson played a key role in our success over the past two seasons," Assistant Coach Sam Graham said. "He's a well-rounded defenseman, and we're excited to see him take the next step and thrive at the collegiate level."

SUNY-Geneseo Men's Hockey team fought to the NCAA Division III Frozen Four, where they fell during the semi-final game against Hobart College, the soon-to-be National Champions.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.