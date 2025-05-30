Jackson Stimple Makes Division III Commitment to SUNY-Geneseo
May 30, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
Jackson Stimple, a key defensemen for the Wolverines, has committed to SUNY-Geneseo in Geneseo, New York.
Stimple will be joining Wolverines' teammate Danny Bagnole in Geneseo for the 2025-2026 season.
The 6'5" Ohio native played in 126 games between two seasons with Anchorage and assisted the team to back-to-back playoff runs.
"Jackson played a key role in our success over the past two seasons," Assistant Coach Sam Graham said. "He's a well-rounded defenseman, and we're excited to see him take the next step and thrive at the collegiate level."
SUNY-Geneseo Men's Hockey team fought to the NCAA Division III Frozen Four, where they fell during the semi-final game against Hobart College, the soon-to-be National Champions.
