Anchorage Wolverines Announce Return of Mike Aikens as Head Coach

June 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines are proud to announce the return of Mike Aikens as Head Coach.

Coach Aikens, who served as the first head coach in franchise history, was instrumental in laying the foundation for the organization's identity, culture, and success.

During the team's first season, Coach Aikens led the Wolverines to a 33-19-4 regular season record and an 8-2 record in the Robertson Cup Playoffs, taking the team all the way to the championship game.

Coach Aiken's coaching career is seasoned, coaching across the NAHL, NA3HL, USHL, AWHL, BCHL and the NCAA.

With his proven leadership, deep hockey knowledge, and commitment to player development, Coach Aikens is the right choice to lead the Wolverines into this next chapter.

His familiarity with the Anchorage community and passion for the game make him a strong fit both on and off the ice.

Since his exit from the Wolverines, Coach Aikens has been the assistant coach of St. Lawrence University, a Division I program in Canton, New York.

We are excited to welcome Coach Aikens back to the bench and look forward to the impact he will have as we prepare for the upcoming season.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.