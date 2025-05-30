Season Ticket Update

May 30, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







We wanted to share a quick update with our amazing Wolverines fans.

While we had originally planned to release an early bird special for 2025-2026 season tickets June 1st, a few unexpected details are still being finalized. Because of this, we're hitting a brief pause on the release.

We're working hard behind the scenes and will let you know as soon as everything is set and season tickets are ready to go. We truly appreciate your patience and support- it means the world to us.

We're looking forward to an incredible season ahead. Let's Rage!







North American Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2025

Season Ticket Update - Anchorage Wolverines

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.