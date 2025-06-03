Anchorage Wolverines part ways with Head Coach Nick Walters

June 3, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







Anchorage, AK - The Anchorage Wolverines have announced that Head Coach Nick Walters will be stepping down from his position, effective immediately. The decision comes after a period of reflection and discussions between Coach Walters and the team's leadership.

The organization expresses its sincere gratitude to Coach Walters for his dedication and contributions to the team and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to Nick Walters for his service and contributions to the Anchorage Wolverines," Wolverines' ownership said. "His dedication, work ethic and passion for the game were evident throughout his time with the team."

A search for a new head coach is currently underway, with the organization aiming to build upon the foundation established during Walters' tenure.

"We are grateful for his efforts and wish him all the best in his future endeavors," Wolverines' ownership said. "As we look ahead, we're excited for the continued growth of the Anchorage Wolverines across our community."

Further updates will be provided as the process progresses.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.