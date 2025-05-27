Duke Gentzler Makes Division I Commitment to Air Force Academy

May 27, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Duke Gentzler started the 2024-2025 with the El Paso Rhinos before being traded to the Anchorage Wolverines in late December.

After playing 51 games in his rookie season, Gentzler has committed to play Division I Hockey at the Air Force Academy.

"It was only a matter of time for Duke to get his scholarship and the whole Wolverines organization couldn't be more excited," Head Coach Nick Walters said. "We acquired Duke at the end of December and he was exactly what our club needed."

Gentzler has put five goals on the board and 13 assists for the Wolverines.

"He plays with a reckless abandon that keeps opponents on their toes. It's a skill set that you don't often see in players anymore. That reckless abandon gives him that 'wow factor,'" Walters said.

The 2005 forward was drafted in the seventh round of the United States Hockey League draft to the Cedar Rapids Roughriders after his first season in juniors.

The Falcons played to a 16-21-3 overall record and an 11-13-2 conference record.

Gentzler will be joining Wolverines' teammate Cole Christian who will begin his collegiate career this season.

"The perfect blend of skill and physicality that gives [Duke] multiple ways to be a contributing factor to a team's success on a nightly basis," Walters said. "That blend makes him a special player. I'm excited to follow along Duke's next chapter at Air Force."







