Nikolai Tishkevich Announces Commitment to Neumann University

The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce that Nikolai Tishkevich has announced his commitment to play NCAA DIII Hockey at Neumann University!

Tishkevich is a 5'11 185 lbs left-shot forward from Minks, BEL who has played the last three seasons with the Aberdeen Wings. He came in late during the 24-25 season, joining the team in December, but still appeared in 35 games with 26 goals, 12 assists, for 28 total points. The season before, he scored 21 goals, 16 assists for 37 points in 53 games, and in his rookie season appeared in 56 games, for 20 goals, 23 assists for 43 total points. Nikolai also broke Regular Season records during his time with the Wings including sitting second for Franchise All-Time Goals with 57. During the 24-25 season, he also reached 100 NAHL Points.

Head Coach and General Manager Scott Langer explains "Nikolai will be missed after three seasons here. He is a high character that always put work first. Niko will be a successful person in both hockey and life."

"I am very proud and honored to announce my commitment to further my education, and play DIII Hockey at Neumann University. I would like to thank my friends, family, coaches, and teammates who helped me along the way." - Nikolai Tishkevich

During the 2024-25 season, Neumann Men's Hockey had a 16-7-3 overall record under Head Coach Michael Hedden and Assistant Coach Nate Dunning.







