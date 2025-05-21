Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2025-26 Season: Jack Dean

May 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Jack Dean!

Dean is a 5'9 187lbs left-shot forward that hails from Greenbank, Ontario. He brings two seasons of juniors experience coming from the Ontario Junior Hockey League. During the 2024-25 season, he appeared in 54 games, scoring 16 goals, 24 assists, for 40 total points and led his team, the Oakville Blades, in total points.

Head Coach and General Manager for the Aberdeen Wings, Scott Langer, says "Jack is a strong-skating forward who is relentless on the forecheck and can create offense through combination of hard-work and skill."

Assistant Coach Eric Hirschhaut continues on with "We are very excited to announce the tender signing of Forward Jack Dean for next season. Jack is a left-shot forward who played for the Oakville Blades in the OJHL. He had a very good year offensively in his second year of junior hockey, and brings speed, skill and compete to our organization. Really excited to officially welcome Jack and his family to our Wings family."







North American Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.