Wranglers Put in over 1,000 Hours of Community Service During 2024-25 Season

May 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Amarillo, TX - The Amarillo Wranglers were busy on and off the ice this season, logging over 1,000 hours of community service through various events and initiatives.

The Wranglers launched the "Hockey 4 Health" initiative presented by Fiesta Foods, aimed at teaching kids the four pillars of health, and the importance of exercise and healthy habits, while introducing them to the game of hockey through school visits. Kids from various schools around the Texas Panhandle enjoyed having Wranglers players and staff visit them at school to teach them about the four pillars of health, followed by a game of floor hockey. Along with the Hockey 4 health school visits, the Wranglers also made appearances at hospitals, nursing homes and senior living centers, the ADVO foundation, and the Jan Werner Adult Day Care Center.

The team also hosted multiple community events throughout the course of the season, such as Hocktoberfest, a New Year's Eve Party, a Christmas Party, and more. While the players were often the focus of these events, they spent time engaging with fans, as well as cleaning and helping set up for the event. Wranglers players were also active at the Amarillo Ice Ranch on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays this season, helping out on the ice with youth hockey practices and camps and other Ice Ranch programming. Players also put in work helping out off the ice at the Ice Ranch as well. Wranglers defenseman Hayden Hedquist logged the most hours of community service at the Ice Ranch this year, earning himself the team's Community Service Award.

The Wranglers were especially busy on and off the ice in November and December, giving back to the community through multiple efforts to spread joy and cheer to all during the holidays.

In November, the Wranglers focused their efforts on helping veterans by helping collect donations and raising money for veterans and military based charities in the Texas Panhandle. Wranglers players helped drop off supplies, donations, and money that were raised during the team's Pack the Bus campaign at Another Chance House in downtown Amarillo. For the first run of the campaign, the Wranglers partnered with Another Chance House, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans in need of shelter; in an effort to give back to veterans in the Panhandle ahead of Veterans Day and Military Night. The team bus was parked at Jason Chafe's State Farm office off of I-40, where people could come and drop off donations in exchange for a ticket to the Wranglers game on Military Night. The Wranglers and Another Chance House are extremely grateful to those who brought donations in support of our veterans.

Wranglers players then helped drop off all the donations from the bus at Another Chance House. Another Chance House is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and homeless get back on their feet by providing them a home, and helping them transition back into a regular routine and lifestyle through various programs. With 18 properties within the span of about three city blocks, Another Chance House currently has 53 beds where they provide a positive path to a self-sufficient life for men who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Their program provides supportive services that encourage a man to overcome addiction; repay outstanding legal or social obligations; find employment and learn to live successfully with others. They are always accepting donations and looking for help - if you'd like to support them you can visit their website here.

The Wranglers have worked closely with organizations around the Texas Panhandle to support our military and veterans. Over the course of the last two years, the Wranglers have donated an estimated $7,000 to the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation and $2,600 to Another Chance House, including proceeds of the jersey auction from Military Night on November 8th. On Military Night, the Wranglers gave away tickets to the game to those with military ID for free. The organization also works with VetTix to give free tickets to veterans throughout the course of the season, giving an estimated value of around $100,000 in tickets to veterans since their inception in 2021.

The team and its players showed support for our local veterans by helping out downtown for Vetsgiving, assisting volunteers feed local veterans and their families a nice Thanksgiving dinner. Players helped serve tables, greeted veterans and their families, handed out tickets, and cleaned up after the event to show their appreciation.

"Being a local sports team gives us the great privilege of using our platform to serve our community," said team Owner & President Austin Sutter. "We are humbled by the sacrifices the brave men and women of our military make to provide us with the freedom to live, serve, and thrive in this great country."

"Thank you to our amazing fans and players for their generous donations of time, money, and goods to support our military community," said Sutter. "None of this would be possible without the incredible support of our local partners: Jason Chafe State Farm, 9th Inning Brews & Bites, Looby Homes, David's Electric, Billy Max RV, and VietNAHL."

On December 20th and 21st, the Wranglers hosted their annual 'Weekend of Giving' at the Budweiser Bull Pen in partnership with Jason Chafe State Farm. On the 20th, after the Wranglers first goal, scored by Carl Jacobson 6:37 into the first period, fans threw hats and gloves onto the ice to donate to the Salvation Army. Earlier in the week the Wranglers went out around town ringing the bell for the Salvation Army helping collect more donations.

The Wranglers held their annual Teddy Bear Toss game on December 21st, where fans threw Teddy Bears and stuffed animals on the ice to benefit kids at Family Support Services counseling just 28 seconds into the game after Sal Cerrato scored the Wranglers first goal. Since then, the Wranglers had been busy delivering the bears to various other charities in the region as well.

"Family Support Services sends a BIG THANKS to the Amarillo Wranglers for their donation of stuffed animals for our young counseling clients," said a representative from Family Support Services. "Everyone needs a little friend to hold on to during therapy!"

Along with sending some of the many stuffed animals to FSS, the Wranglers also gave a share of the donations to kids at Panhandle Orphan Care Network, The Bridge, and the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo. Wranglers players and staff helped with the delivery of the stuffed animals to the charities.

Charles-Antoine Girard and Braydin Lund helped deliver Teddy Bears to Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo

Wranglers give teddy bears to The Bridge

Wranglers give teddy bears to Panhandle Orphan Care Network

The Wranglers thank everyone who attended the games on the Weekend of Giving and brought donations for the Salvation Army, as well as Teddy Bears for Teddy Bear Toss that were distributed to multiple charities across the Texas Panhandle. Thanks to your help, we were able to spread holiday cheer and help out local charities and children.

In January, Wranglers players, staff, and fans rallied together to show their support for Addison Butler who was injured in a tragic accident. The Wranglers along with Roof Smith helped bring the community together and raise awareness for Addison, and helped cover some of her medical costs by donating a portion of the proceeds from the jersey auction on January 18th to the Butler family. The Wranglers leadership group of Morley Phillips, Will Welburn, and Carl Jacobson went to pay Addison a visit later on in the year as she continues along her road to recovery.

The Amarillo Wranglers are proud to call Amarillo our home, and as members of this great community we believe it is our duty to help others and give back to it. We are happy to have helped so many members of our community this season, and can't wait to continue serving our community throughout the offseason and into next season.







