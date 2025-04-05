Girard Pitches 23 Save Shutout in 4-0 Victory over Warriors

April 5, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Amarillo, TX - The Amarillo Wranglers defeated the Oklahoma Warriors 4-0 on Friday night at the Budweiser Bull Pen. Wranglers goaltender Charles-Antoine Girard earned his first career NAHL shutout, stopping all 23 shots he faced in the victory.

The Wranglers and the Warriors squared off on Friday night to open the final weekend of the regular season. Both teams had already been eliminated from playoff contention, but were looking to end their season on a positive note. Wranglers netminder Charles-Antoine Girard made his second consecutive start for the first time since January 31st, while the Warriors started Billy Stuski, who stopped 95/100 shots combined in his last two games in Shreveport.

The Wranglers wasted no time getting the scoring started, punching in a goal on the power play 4:41 into the first period. Cole Saterdalen pushed in his 9th goal of the season off of a set play from Kirill Evstigneev and Daniel Rassega to give the Wranglers an early 1-0 lead. Evstigneev won the faceoff to Rassega who took a shot from the high slot that hit a body and went right to Saterdalen waiting backdoor to stash it in just six seconds into the power play. The Wranglers got another chance on the man advantage before the end of the period, but could not convert. Amarillo outshot Oklahoma 11-10 after 20 minutes of play.

The Warriors thought they had tied the game with a goal from Ben Likness about halfway though the second period, but video review confirmed the call on the ice of no goal. It ended up being about 25 minutes of game time between Saterdalen's goal and the next one - but it was well worth the wait. The Wranglers put on a clinic to end the second period scoring three goals in 70 seconds to take a 4-0 lead to the intermission. First, Marc LaFrance scored his 7th goal of the season off of a one-timer from the slot from Alexander Aleslov and William Larsson with 4:43 left in the period to make it 2-0. Then just 58 seconds later, Kirill Evstigneev scores from Saterdalen and Welburn to make it 3-0 Amarillo. Evstigneev's shot hit Stuski in the shoulder, popped straight up into the air, hit the goaltender in the back and went in. 12 seconds later, the Wranglers scored again, this time Jacob Miller gets in on the action with his 7th goal of the season on a tip in from a centering feed from Morley Phillips. Mason Lupo also earned an assist on Miller's goal that made it a 4-0 Wranglers lead through two periods. Amarillo outshot Oklahoma 23-20 through two periods of play.

The Wranglers were able to close out the game in the third period, holding Oklahoma to just 3 shots on goal in the third period. Amarillo killed off a major penalty in the final 5:50 of regulation to help Girard earn his first NAHL shutout, as he stopped 23/23 in the victory. It is the first shutout for a Wranglers netminder since 11/3/23 when Connor McDonough stopped 15/15 in a 2-0 win over the Shreveport Mudbugs. It was a perfect night for Amarillo, as they won the special teams battle as well, going 1/4 on the power play and a perfect 2/2 on the penalty kill.

The Wranglers and the Warriors will meet for the final time this season on Saturday night. It's Fan Appreciation Night presented by Austin Hose, where the first 100 fans will receive a free T-shirt. Doors open at 6 PM and puck drop is set for 7:15 PM. Fans can watch the game on NATV or listen in on the Wranglers YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.