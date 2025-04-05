Bugs Sweep IceRays to Close out Regular Season; Earn Play-In Round Bye in NAHL Playoffs

April 5, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (36-18-5) got a huge game from Cole Hutchinson as he scored a pair of goals - 90 seconds apart to help his team skate away w/ a 4-1 victory over the Corpus Christi IceRays at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night earning a first-round playoff bye in the 2025 Robertson Cup playoffs.

CC got on the board at 17:24 of the opening period as lots of luck was involved as a bounce off the stick of Cooper Conway bounced into the net to give the IceRays a 1-0 lead.

SHV got a fortunate bounce of their own in the second on the PP as Lucas Deeb staked in from the short side and banked in his team-leading 26th goal of the campaign which bounced off the back of the Corpus netminder and into the net evening the score, 1-1 at 4:56. The Bugs led in SOG, 24-17 after two.

The Bugs took their first lead of the night at 1:22 on the third PP as Charlie Fink one-timed in his 11th goal of the season from the LW circle to give SHV a 2-1 lead. The latest PP goal was assisted by Duke Ehrhard and Angel Lovecchio picked up the helpers. The Bugs would strike again on the PP at 3:02 as Cole Hutchinson would smack in a rebound along the short side to push the lead up to 3-1. Fink and Ehrhard earned the assists on the third PP goal of the contest. The goal scoring parade wouldn't stop there as Hutchinson did it again at 4:32 throwing a knuckler towards the net which fooled their goalie from the RW circle and increased the margin to 4-1. Two goals - 90 seconds apart from Hutchinson.

Nikola Goich made just 20 stops to earn another win between the pipes helping SHV win their fifth straight contest to end the regular season.

The Bugs have earned a first-round bye in the Robertson Cup Playoffs and will be off next weekend before hosting Games 1 and 2 of the Divisional Semifinals beginning April 18th. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. The opponent is TBA.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.