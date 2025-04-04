Goich, Bugs Shut Out IceRays in Big Series Finale Opener; Move into Tie for 2nd Place in South Division

April 4, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (35-18-5) behind another stellar performance from goaltender Nikola Goich were able to shutout the Corpus Christi IceRays, 3-0 at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

The Bugs got off to a fast start as Duke Ehrhard stole a puck in the offensive zone and faked out their netminder as he backhanded home his 10th tally of the campaign to put SHV up 1-0. The home team led in SOG, 11-9 after one.

SHV extended their lead at 8:24 of the second when Bryce Boucher slid through the high slot and ripped home his seventh goal of the season to put the Bugs ahead 2-0. Andrej Paricka and Angel Lovecchio picked up the helpers on the latest tally. The Bugs then pushed their lead even higher as Cole Hutchinson hammered home a rebound in front to put Shreveport on top 3-0 at 15:45. Lovecchio and Brent Litchard picked up the assists on the play.

The Bugs didn't give the IceRays much of a chance in the third period as Nikola Goich made 32 saves to earn his fifth shutout of the season and help SHV win their fourth contest in a row.

The Bugs and IceRays will conclude their two-game series and 2024-2025 regular season tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

