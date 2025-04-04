The Quest for the 2025 Robertson Cup Begins as the NM Ice Wolves Host Playoff Series Next Weekend

April 4, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves© NAHL team today announced its quarter final playoff series against South Division rival El Paso Rhinos begins Friday, April 11 at 6:30pm MT at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque, NM. Fans can witness the start of their quest for the 2025 NAHL Robertson Cup National Championship with tickets now available at tickets.nmicewolves.com for a single-game or Three-Game Package that includes the Friday series opener, Game Two on Saturday, April 12 game at 6:30pm MT and, if needed, Game Three on Sunday, April 13 at 2pm MT. Any fans who purchase the Three-Game Package will get a credit toward a possible next playoff series or 2025-2026 NAHL regular season games if a third game is not needed.

The NAHL NM Ice Wolves go into the Quarter Final Playoffs as the fourth seed in the highly-competitive nine team South Division where they will play the fifth seed El Paso Rhinos. The 2024-2025 postseason marks the first time in NM Ice Wolves team history with back-to-back playoff appearances and it marks the third time in four seasons that the team has earned a playoff spot. After starting the 2024-2025 season with just one win in the first 12 games the players rallied around each other with the singular goal to make the playoffs and went even further securing home ice for the first round.

The schedule for the NAHL South Division Quarter Finals is below. All times are in Mountain Time Zone and all games will be at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque.

- Friday, April 11 at 6:30pm

- Saturday, April 12 at 6:30pm

- If needed, Sunday, April 13 at 2pm

NM Ice Wolves NAHL South Division Quarter Finals Tickets:

Package Deal for all three possible games:

Chair back seats - $82.50 + tax & processing fee

Bench seats - $45 + tax & processing fee

Individual Quarter Finals Tickets:

Chair back seats - $27.50 + tax & processing fee

Bench seats - $15 + tax & processing fee

NAHL South Division Quarter Finals Playoff series winners advance to the best-of-five South Division Semifinals and those winners advance to the South Division Finals. The four NAHL divisional playoff champions will advance to the Robertson Cup Championship in Blaine, MN Friday, May 16 through Tuesday, May 20 to determine the NAHL Robertson Cup National Champion.

For accessible and companion seating please contact tickets@nmicewolves.com. The team has two hospitality suites available on a single game basis. Suites come with light snacks and fountain drinks, and catering options are available for an additional charge. The Land of Enchantment Suite starts at $499 and seats 32, and the Sandia Suite starts at $599 and seats 42. Anyone interested in reserving a suite for a group or special event can contact tickets@nmicewolves.com for more information.

View results from the entire 2024-2025 NM Ice Wolves schedule here.

All NAHL games are live on NATV through a monthly or annual subscription, there is also a pay-as-you-go option to pay per game. To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves please visit their NAHL Team Page or on social media on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com. For team media inquiries, please contact Aaron Martinez at 505-212-8762 or amartinez@reelz.com.

