Wilderness Drop Series Opener to Jets

April 4, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness outshot and outplayed the Janesville Jets for most of its game Thursday night, but could not gain the advantage on the scoreboard, in a 2-1 loss.

Frantisek Netusil scored the lone Wilderness (27-25-4) goal in the first period. The rookie from Czechia tapped in his 29th of the season with 5:06 left in the opening frame, with assists from Lucas Jendek and Jakeb Lynch.

The Jets (16-34-6) had a first period tally from Sullivan Miller and one with 1:27 left in the third from Joseph Hyten.

The Wilderness put up 39 shots on the Janesville (16-34-6) net, compared to 22 for the Jets. Janesville had a 12-7 lead in the first period, but Minnesota dominated for the rest of the game with a 32-10 lead.

Nick Erickson suffered the loss in goal with 20 saves.

Matthew Alberti was impressive with 38 saves in his second win vs. the Wilderness this season.

Both teams were held scoreless on the power play, with the Wilderness getting three chances, while Janesville had one.

The loss keeps the Wilderness two points behind the Chippewa Steel for 4th place in the Midwest Division and the division's final playoff spot. As this recap was being written, Chippewa was in the middle of a game in Fairbanks, AK, against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

The Wilderness and Janesville close out their season series on Friday night. The game is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.

