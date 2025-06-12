Mix of Youth and Experience Acquired at Draft

The Minnesota Wilderness brought in five junior hockey veterans and three rookies in the 2025 NAHL Entry Draft held Wednesday.

The 8-player contingent includes four forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender.

Talan Blanck was Minnesota's top pick, as the Wilderness called his name as the 16th selection in the first round. A forward from Fond du Lac, WI, Blanck will be entering his third season at the junior level after playing a combined total of 118 games in his first two campaigns. Blanck split 2024-25 with the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers and BCHL's Vernon Vipers. He began his junior career in 2023 with the Chippewa Steel. Blanck has made a verbal commitment to play NCAA hockey at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

The Wilderness selections also include four Minnesotans:

Jackson Knight was the Wilderness' highest chosen rookie player. Knight hails from Orono, where he played high school hockey as a forward with the Orono Spartans. Knight was taken in the fourth round at 108 overall.

Ryan Gerlich is a Brainerd native who was taken in the 7th round, 219th overall. Gerlich is a veteran goaltender who spent his first junior season in Canada, with the CCHL's Brockville Braves.

Tucker Johnson calls Edina home, and will have an opportunity to play his first season at the junior level while still in high school. Johnson, who is going into his senior year at Edina High School, was taken as the draft's 355th selection in the 11th round.

Mark Denoyer has 42 games of junior hockey under his belt. The Hastings native split 2024-25 with the Minnesota Wilderness NA3HL squad and the NAHL's Minnesota Mallards. He was the final player chosen by the Wilderness, in the 12th round, 389th overall.

Two Europeans were taken in rounds 8 and 9. Radoslav Cichon, a defenseman from Czechia, was taken in the 8th round, 254th overall, while Swedish forward Lucas Ryen was selected in the 9th round, 287th overall. Both have junior hockey experience in their home countries and have yet to skate for a team based in North America.

New York state native Cayden Neice was Minnesota's youngest player selected. Neice turned 17-years-old in March, and was taken in the 10 th round, 321 st overall. Neice is a defenseman who last season played 16U AAA hockey in Ohio with the Cleveland Barons.

All 8 draft selections will be invited to the Wilderness' main tryout camp to be held July 20-24 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.

Round Selection Name DOB Position Height/Weight Hometown Prior Team

1 16 Talan Blanck 9/28/2005 LW 5'10 ¬Â³/170 lbs Fond du Lac, WI Vernon Vipers (BCHL)

4 108 Jackson Knight 5/22/2007 LW 6'1 ¬Â³/165 lbs Orono, MN Orono HS

7 219 Ryan Gerlich 4/5/2006 G 6'1 ¬Â³/185 lbs Brainerd, MN Brockville Braves (CCHL)

8 253 Radoslav Cichon 3/15/2007 LD 6'/154 lbs Praha, CZE Sparta Praha Jr.

9 287 Lucas Ryen 1/19/2006 LW 5'11 ¬Â³/176 lbs Karlstad, SWE Farjestad BK Jr.

10 321 Cayden Neice 3/22/2008 LD 5'9 ¬Â³/183 lbs Grand Island, NY Cleveland Barons 16U

11 355 Tucker Johnson 6/11/2007 LW 5'11 ¬Â³/170 lbs Edina, MN Edina HS

12 389 Mark DeNoyer 9/16/2005 LD 5'11 ¬Â³/175 lbs Hastings, MN Minnesota Wilderness (NA3HL)







